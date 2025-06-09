In the News: Lisa Waldner on Right-Wing Movements

The Minnesota Star Tribune interviewed Professor of Sociology and Criminal Justice Lisa Waldner about the Norse patch seen worn by an ICE agent in the recent Minneapolis raid.

From the story:

As dozens of federal officers stormed a Minneapolis Mexican restaurant Tuesday as part of a large-scale operation, one agent drew special attention from protestors and social media users for the patches adorning his shoulders.

On his right side, the masked officer wore a patch reading “ICE” – the official logo that comes standard issue on uniforms of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

On the left shoulder, he wore a patch that is not standard issue. It showed an image of a bearded Viking skull emblazoned over an eight-prong wayfinder, a Nordic image called a “Vegvisir.” ...

Lisa Waldner, a sociology professor at the University of St. Thomas who studies right-wing movements, said the patch evokes symbols often used by hate groups.