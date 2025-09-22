In the News: Mahmoud Kabalan on Microgrids

A microgrid is a small, self-sustaining electrical system that can operate independently of the main electrical grid.



“Its main feature is that it can operate in parallel with the grid. When the grid is out, whether it’s an emergency or a planned outage, the microgrid can keep the lights on locally, and when the grid comes back, it reengages with the grid in a seamless fashion,” says Mahmoud Kabalan, associate professor and founding director of the Center for Microgrid Research at the University of St. Thomas.