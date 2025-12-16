In the News: Mahmoud Kabalan on Why Microgrids Matter in the AI Era

Mahmoud Kabalan, director of the Center for Microgrid Research at the University of St. Thomas, was featured by Microgrid Knowledge discussing how artificial intelligence is driving new demands on energy infrastructure and why microgrids are increasingly essential for supporting data centers, campuses and other mission-critical operations.

From the article:

University of St. Thomas is a historic private research university in the Twin Cities region of Minnesota which dates to the late 19th century.

In modern times, the university has become known nationwide for its energy research division focused around microgrids. The director of St. Thomas’ Center for Microgrid Research, Mahmoud Kabalan, is leading a current expansion of the campus microgrid work including new construction on a research center led by Ryan Companies and including multiple generator sets delivered by Cummins Inc.