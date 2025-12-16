Dr. Mahmoud Kabalan, director of the Center for Microgrid Research, poses for a portrait
Story In the News

In the News: Mahmoud Kabalan on Why Microgrids Matter in the AI Era

Posted on By Media Mentions

Mahmoud Kabalan, director of the Center for Microgrid Research at the University of St. Thomas, was featured by Microgrid Knowledge discussing how artificial intelligence is driving new demands on energy infrastructure and why microgrids are increasingly essential for supporting data centers, campuses and other mission-critical operations.

Microgrid Knowledge logo

From the article:
University of St. Thomas is a historic private research university in the Twin Cities region of Minnesota which dates to the late 19th century.

In modern times, the university has become known nationwide for its energy research division focused around microgrids. The director of St. Thomas’ Center for Microgrid Research, Mahmoud Kabalan, is leading a current expansion of the campus microgrid work including new construction on a research center led by Ryan Companies and including multiple generator sets delivered by Cummins Inc.

Kabalan also has participated in national collaborations around the microgrid sector, including terms spent as an advisory board member for the Microgrid Knowledge Conference. He was quoted recently in an article of StateTech Magazine focused on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), on-site power and distributed energy solutions.

Read More

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications