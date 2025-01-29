In the News: Manjeet Rege on the Trump Administration’s Early Actions Around Artificial Intelligence

Manjeet Rege, software engineering and data science professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently spoke with WCCO Radio about “The Stargate Project” and other announcements from the Trump administration related to AI.

“The primary objective is to invest up to $500 billion over the next four years to develop advanced AI infrastructure across the U.S. So this includes constructing state-of-the-art data centers and computing systems to support the next generation of AI advancements. ...”