Manjeet Rege
Story In the News

In the News: Manjeet Rege Shares Perspective on AI’s Growing Role in Society

Posted on By Media Mentions
WCCO Logo

Manjeet Rege, professor of data science and software engineering at the University of St. Thomas, appeared on WCCO-TV to discuss the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and what it means for society. Rege outlined how advances in AI offer significant benefits across industries while also raising concerns about misuse, transparency and long-term impacts, encouraging viewers to better understand both the opportunities and risks as the technology continues to evolve.

Watch Online

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications