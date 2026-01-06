In the News: Manjeet Rege Shares Perspective on AI’s Growing Role in Society

Manjeet Rege, professor of data science and software engineering at the University of St. Thomas, appeared on WCCO-TV to discuss the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and what it means for society. Rege outlined how advances in AI offer significant benefits across industries while also raising concerns about misuse, transparency and long-term impacts, encouraging viewers to better understand both the opportunities and risks as the technology continues to evolve.
Article Spotlights
Latest from Our Publications
>
Silver Jubilee: CSMA 25th AnniversaryFaith and Mission
>
Silver Jubilee: Bernardi Campus Turns Twenty-FiveFaith and Mission
>