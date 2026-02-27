In the News: Mark Osler on Minnesota Gun Case Dismissal

Mark Osler, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, spoke to The New York Times about a recent case dismissal in Minnesota. The U.S. attorney’s office dismissed a gun case because of a speedy trial violation. The situation seemed to occur because of lack of staff at the office.

From the article:

The dismissal comes as the U.S. attorney’s office in Minnesota grapples with a torrent of cases connected to the immigration crackdown, which began late last year. That mounting caseload includes criminal charges against protesters, as well as dozens of lawsuits by immigrants challenging the legality of their detentions.

Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor in Minnesota who teaches law at the University of St. Thomas, called the deadline lapse that contributed to the dismissal an “embarrassing episode.” He said he viewed it as a sign, along with the concerns voiced by other federal judges in recent weeks, that the U.S. attorney’s office in Minnesota was buckling.