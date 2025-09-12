In the News: Mark Osler on New Strategies for Presidential Pardons

University of St. Thomas School of Law Professor Mark Osler spoke to Billboard and Music Times about how the legal team of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is strategizing to petition for a presidential pardon. Combs could serve up to 20 years after being convicted on two counts of transporting people for prostitution.

From the story:

Mark Osler, a clemency attorney and law professor at the University of St. Thomas, explained that in past administrations, lawyers filed forms with the Department of Justice’s Pardon Attorney, and applications went through multiple review levels. “The mechanism is falling apart. It’s fair to say many people are confused about what the process is now,” Osler said.