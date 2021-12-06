In the News: Mark Osler on the Ghislaine Maxwell Trial

Law professor Mark Osler commented for WTXL News on the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.



From the article: Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal trial is underway in New York. She’s accused of recruiting and grooming underage girls for the late Jeffrey Epstein during the late 1990s and early 2000s.



“He died before going to trial and took a lot of his secret with him, other than the ones Ms. Maxwell may have. And that's what makes this intriguing is that the person at the center of the drama isn't there, but someone that’s right there much of the time, is,” Mark Osler, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas, said.