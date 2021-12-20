In the News: Mark Osler on the Kim Potter Trial

Law professor Mark Osler commented for KSTP News on the final arguments in the Kim Potter trial and how they may affect the jury's decision.



From the article: Osler expects final arguments to wrap up before the end of the day Tuesday, with a good chance both sides will finish Monday. At that point, the jury will receive their instructions and then begin to deliberate.



“The most important jury instructions are those that define terms like ‘negligence’ or ‘intentional’ in a case like this,” Osler said. “Where you have some technical aspects and those state-of-mind elements is going to be especially important that the jury is attentive — and from what we've seen in the trial so far, this is a very attentive jury.”