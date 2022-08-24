School of Law Professor Mark Osler wrote an op-ed for the Waco Tribune-Herald in response to the recent violent incidents of a man attacking the Cincinnati FBI office and Salman Rushdie being injured by a knife-wielding assailant in upstate New York.

From the article: When Rushdie was stabbed here in the United States, the fatwa came to us. While we are not close to our own leaders explicitly sanctioning murder, our dialogue has become dangerous. Words matter. As a lawyer and writer that thesis is at the heart of what I do, and as a Christian it is words that reveal the deepest truths. We need to handle them with grace.