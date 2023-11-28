In the News: Mark Sorenson-Wagner on Strategies to Improve Career Preparation for College Students

Mark Sorenson-Wagner, director of career development and corporate engagement at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with The Hechinger Report about strategies for more effective career preparation and placement for college students. The story was also published in The Washington Post.

From the story:

As one way to help address this, St. Thomas has created a fellowship that will pay faculty who help create content related to careers, Sorenson-Wagner said.

“We’re starting with the people who we know support the work we’re doing and who will advocate for the stuff we’re doing, as opposed to naysayers,” he said ...

“Success leads them to give back later,” said Sorenson-Wagner, at St. Thomas. “Administrators respond to that.”

