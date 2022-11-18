In the News: Martha Scheckel and MayKao Hang on the Morrison Family College of Health

Susan S. Morrison School of Nursing Founding Director Martha Scheckel and Dr. MayKao Y. Hang, vice president of strategic initiatives and founding dean of the Morrison Family College of Health, recently spoke with The Catholic Spirit about the importance of a school that imparts lessons with a holistic approach to health and well-being.

From the onset, the aim of the Morrison Family College of Health has been to train health care professionals who understand that the body, mind and soul are connected – a Catholic belief that resonates for nurses, Scheckel said.

“That’s always been a given for us,” she said. “Nurses take care of the whole person. Because there seems to be a significant focus on acute care, we’re increasing our emphasis on community, public health care across all the dimensions. That creates a different way of looking at people, an expanded worldview that isn’t just confined to one course but very intentional partnerships.”