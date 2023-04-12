In the News: MayKao Hang Joins Jan Malcolm to Discuss Whole Person Health and Learnings From the Pandemic

“Jan will be the keynote speaker at our inaugural Whole Person Health Summit, and the summit will always be focused on advancing health equity through whole person care. That means that we’ll be pausing to do this very important work of reflecting on the trauma and the systems and the work that we were all engaged in for the past three years or so, during the pandemic. And taking those lessons and saying how do we restore hope in humanity and opportunity in designing the educational process in a way that will empower students who will go out into the future and actually help us transform systems.”