In the News: Mike Porter on Marketing Impact of the Pohlads’ Decision

Opus College of Business Senior Clinical Professor Mike Porter recently spoke with WCCO Radio about the Pohlad family keeping the Minnesota Twins.
From the interview:
With the Pohlad family making the announcement that they will continue to own the Minnesota Twins, we ask questions about the marketing this could have on the franchise and its fans. Marketing Professor Mike Porter from The University of St. Thomas breaks down what some of the outcomes could be for the rest of the season and seasons to come.
Host: How does an organization handle something like this and come up with a plan to move forward?
Porter: A lot of my research is in customer experience and patient experience. I think that a fan experience is a different animal. The level of engagement between a sports franchise and their fans is a completely different thing. There’s a cultural piece to it, and the fact that the owners of the franchise actually own the franchise, but there’s an ownership factor from the perspective of the fans, which is central to how you’re going to do this marketing.