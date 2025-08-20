In the News: Mike Porter on Marketing Impact of the Pohlads’ Decision

Opus College of Business Senior Clinical Professor Mike Porter recently spoke with WCCO Radio about the Pohlad family keeping the Minnesota Twins.

From the interview:

With the Pohlad family making the announcement that they will continue to own the Minnesota Twins, we ask questions about the marketing this could have on the franchise and its fans. Marketing Professor Mike Porter from The University of St. Thomas breaks down what some of the outcomes could be for the rest of the season and seasons to come.

Host: How does an organization handle something like this and come up with a plan to move forward?