KSTP-5 Eyewitness News spoke with Dean MayKao Hang and students when it toured the new Susan S. Morrison School of Nursing. With 50 students enrolled this fall, the newest school at the University of St. Thomas aims to diversify its student body as the program grows. Currently one-third are nursing students of color, with 19% being men.

From the article: “We want to attract people who are underrepresented and historically excluded from the profession, so students of color, students from rural Minnesota, students who are first-generation,” said MayKao Hang, founding dean of the Morrison Family College of Health at the University of St. Thomas. “I’m the founding dean now, but I was just a refugee kid. We want students from all walks of life.”