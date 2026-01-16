In the News: Nick Janowski Helps Power Tommies Basketball

The Minnesota Star Tribune featured University of St. Thomas men’s basketball guard Nick Janowski in a column highlighting his growing role in the Tommies’ success under head coach Johnny Tauer. The article details Janowski’s journey to St. Thomas, his family connection to Tauer, and his emergence as one of the team’s top scorers, noting how his scoring ability and energy have helped power the Tommies’ high-octane offense as they compete near the top of the Summit League standings.

From the article:

... Tauer didn’t recruit Janowski out of high school despite his ties. Janowski played at powerhouse Pewaukee (Wis.) High, where he won three state championships, scored a school-record 2,297 points and was ranked as a top 25 shooting guard nationally in his class by all four major recruiting services.

Tauer and Brian Janowski saw each other occasionally over the years, but Tauer’s program wasn’t positioned yet to compete with Division I schools in recruiting elite talent. This is the Tommies’ first season in the new Lee & Penny Anderson Arena, and they’re eligible to participate in the Division I NCAA tournament for the first time.