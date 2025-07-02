In the News: Obasesam Okoi on Satellite Technologies in Conflict Zones

Dr. Obasesam Okoi, an assistant professor in the Department of Justice and Society Studies, recently spoke to the BBC about satellite technologies in conflict zones.
From the interview:
Host: A recent report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime found that Islamic insurgents in the sub-Saharan south are using Starlink to coordinate their attacks. What is the relationship between the availability of reliable internet access and the surge in attacks in the region?
Okoi: “This is a complex situation. What we’re seeing is a troubling shift. Armed groups are increasingly furthering infrastructure gaps by using satellite internet to coordinate attacks and spread propaganda in areas where state governments are weak or nonexistent.”