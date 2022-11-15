In the News: Patrick Reusse Weighs in on the Potential for a Tommies-Gophers Rivalry in Men's Basketball

Star Tribune sports columnist Patrick Reusse breaks down the reasons why a rivalry between the two D-I college basketball programs in Minnesota makes sense for both organizations, and why basketball fans might want to check out a game at St. Thomas.
From the story:
The Tommies' cozy arena holds 1,750, plus standing. The majority of seats are on bleachers and $15 for the public. There are also chair backs upstairs for $25.
Plus this: The product on display Friday night was outstanding. The Tommies blew out Chicago State 83-61. This came four nights after pushing No. 9-ranked Creighton until late in second half before losing 72-60 in Omaha.
"Our fans were able to watch the Creighton game on TV and I think it caused a lot of anticipation for our opener,'' Tauer said. "It was also the first chance to see our freshmen on the home court.''