In the News: Patrick Reusse Weighs in on the Potential for a Tommies-Gophers Rivalry in Men's Basketball

Star Tribune sports columnist Patrick Reusse breaks down the reasons why a rivalry between the two D-I college basketball programs in Minnesota makes sense for both organizations, and why basketball fans might want to check out a game at St. Thomas.

From the story:

The Tommies' cozy arena holds 1,750, plus standing. The majority of seats are on bleachers and $15 for the public. There are also chair backs upstairs for $25.

Plus this: The product on display Friday night was outstanding. The Tommies blew out Chicago State 83-61. This came four nights after pushing No. 9-ranked Creighton until late in second half before losing 72-60 in Omaha.