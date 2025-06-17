In the News: Paul Gavrilyuk on Orthodox-Catholic Dialogue

Professor Paul L. Gavrilyuk, who holds the Aquinas Chair in Theology and Philosophy, was featured in a Vatican News article about the impact of the Council of Nicaea.

From the story:

Around 5,000 people attending the Jubilee of the Holy See processed through the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday, June 9, led by Pope Leo XIV.

As they entered, they passed by a plaque that memorialized an encounter in 1967 between Pope St. Paul VI and Ecumenical Patriarch Athenagoras of Constantinople. The inscription says they prayed “for the restitution of full communion between the Catholic and Orthodox Churches.”

Dr. Paul Gavrilyuk, president of the International Orthodox Theological Association, joined the Vatican employees on their pilgrimage to mark the 2025 Jubilee year.

Speaking to Vatican News, Dr. Gavrilyuk said the historic meetings between the Pope and the Patriarch were “incredibly important steps towards Church unity,” which his organization hopes to continue.

He attended the Jubilee of the Holy See “to offer my gratitude to God and also to listen to the Pope's wise words about Christian unity and reconciliation.”