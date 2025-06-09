In the News: Paul Gavrilyuk on the Anniversary of the Council of Nicaea

Professor Paul L. Gavrilyuk, who holds the Aquinas Chair in Theology and Philosophy, spoke to the Catholic News Service about the impact of the Council of Nicaea. The council celebrates its 1,700th anniversary, from its first congregation in 325.

From the story:

When Christians recite the Creed, they make a statement of faith initially formulated 1,700 years ago and shared across churches and denominations. One of the many celebrations of the anniversary of the Council of Nicaea focused on its promise for Christian unity today. ...

The association and the Institute for Ecumenical Studies of Rome’s Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas organized the June 4-7 conference with the support of the Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity.

“Nicaea was a landmark exercise in collective truth seeking and discernment with an enduring and universally significant dogmatic outcome enshrined in its famous creed,” Gavrilyuk said.