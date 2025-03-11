In the News: Phil Esten on Tommie Men’s Basketball’s Historic Tournament Run

Phil Esten, vice president and director of athletics at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with WCCO Radio about the men’s basketball team’s historic run at the Summit League Championships.

The Tommies notched wins over both Denver and North Dakota to reach the Summit League title game for the first time ever. Their run came to end with an 85–75 loss to Omaha.

Esten told WCCO Radio host Vineeta Sawkar that “this team really helped our community come together around the University of St. Thomas” and “set the stage for the future.”

The two discussed the positive momentum at St. Thomas as it fully embraces its Division I era. Another boost will come this fall, as the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena, the new home for the Tommie basketball and hockey programs, is expected to open in October.