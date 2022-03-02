In the News: President Julie Sullivan to Leave for Santa Clara University

After nine years, St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan announced on March 1 that she will be stepping down from her role at the end of the academic year. She will become the president of Santa Clara University.

Sullivan was the first female and first layperson to be named president at St. Thomas, and she will be the first female and first layperson to serve as president at Santa Clara University as well. Since her start in 2013, St. Thomas has made the move to Division I athletics, launched the two-year Dougherty Family College and funded the Morrison Family College of Health.