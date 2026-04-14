In the News: Rachel Moran on Delays in ICE Shooting Probe

Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, spoke with NPR about the status of federal investigations into recent ICE-related shootings in Minnesota. Moran raised concerns about the lack of progress and transparency, noting that federal authorities appear to be limiting state access to key evidence.

From the story:

But Minnesota authorities say the federal government has given them little indication that the federal probes are progressing. Legal experts agree.

“I would go out on a limb and say we’re pretty confident that they’re not investigating these agents for any possible crimes,” says Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law who studies police accountability.

Moran says a federal officer who kills a person would normally be subject to a joint investigation between state law enforcement and the federal government. What’s happening instead, she says, is much more unusual.

“They appear to be actively preventing the state from investigating,” Moran says.