In the News: Rachel Moran on Juvenile Crime

Rachel Moran, associate professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with MinnPost about Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) Chief Brian O’Hara and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty publicly grappling with blame for juvenile crime.

From the story:

Rachel Moran, University of St. Thomas School of Law professor and founder of the school’s Criminal and Juvenile Defense Clinic, said while both O’Hara and Moriarty are accusing each other of inaccuracies, they’re both “not hearing exactly what the other is saying.”

“Chief O’Hara is right that these kids can’t be charged as adults … Mary Moriarty is right that there are other ways that they can be charged with delinquency offenses, and that there are ways to certainly refer the kids for charges, even if they wouldn’t be charged as adults and even if they might not be held with detention,” Moran said. “They’re both kind of at odds with each other over nuances in their language, but I think the ultimate gist of it is they don’t perceive the other as cooperating with their goal.”