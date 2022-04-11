Rachel Moran with students.
Story In the News

In the News: Rachel Moran on Minneapolis' New No-Knock Policy

Posted on By Media Mentions

Law professor Rachel Moran joined NBC News NOW to discuss the decision not to charge the officer who killed Amir Locke and Minneapolis' no-knock warrant policy. In the interview, Moran explains the rationale behind the decision not to charge the officer, and offers her perspective on the future of no-knock warrants in Minnesota.

Watch the interview below:

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications