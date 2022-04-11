Law professor Rachel Moran joined NBC News NOW to discuss the decision not to charge the officer who killed Amir Locke and Minneapolis' no-knock warrant policy. In the interview, Moran explains the rationale behind the decision not to charge the officer, and offers her perspective on the future of no-knock warrants in Minnesota.
Watch the interview below:
In the News: Rachel Moran on Minneapolis' New No-Knock Policy
