In the News: Rachel Moran on the Probe Into MPD

Law professor Rachel Moran commented for Courthouse News Service on the report created by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights following their probe of the Minneapolis Police Department. She offers possible actions that the MPD could take to create change within the department.



From the article: “I think the report does a pretty thorough job of memorializing what a lot of people already know,” Moran said, but that city leadership “haven’t done anything about, or haven’t done enough about.”



A consent decree, she said, could bring real change only if its requirements were strict and specific. “A meaningful consent decree would have time limitations and specific changes rather than regurgitating jargon about how we need to change,” she said.