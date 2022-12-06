In the News: Raney Linck on the Importance of Mental Health in the Nursing Profession

University of St. Thomas Susan S. Morrison School of Nursing Assistant Professor Raney Linck, DNP, RN, recently spoke with KARE 11 about the burnout many nurses are experiencing ahead of another planned union strike.

From the story:

"We are existing as nurses in a system that is consistently needing us to work overtime - to take heavier and heavier loads, with sicker and sicker patients,” Assistant Professor Raney Linck says.

Linck says they're also teaching new approaches to nursing, like a team approach where nurses can share the burdens of the job and have safe spaces to talk about the death and stress they deal with every day.