In the News: Renee Buhr on Russian Deepfakes Ahead of Election Day

Renee Buhr, professor of political science and international studies at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently spoke with MPR about Russian disinformation efforts to influence U.S. elections and create distrust in democracy.

From the interview:

Host: Voters might have been surprised to have heard or seen reports of past nefarious behavior from Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz when he was a teacher. U.S. intelligence officials now say the reports came from Russian disinformation operations targeting Walz. Videos and tweets on the X social media platform included claims that Walz had an inappropriate relationship with a former student. Multiple news sources have determined the man in the video was not who he claimed to be. Intelligence officials say much of the purported evidence contained inconsistencies and inaccuracies, and some images relating to the baseless allegations were also manipulated. While these allegations are baseless, as I mentioned, the X posts about Walz were viewed millions of times, and the story has spread to other social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok. U.S. intelligence officials have warned that Russia would attempt to interfere in the election.

Host: There was a documentary filmmaker who dove into this and said, within the KGB, there’s a department that specializes in planting false stories and forged documents and that kind of thing. Are they getting more traction because of social media nowadays?