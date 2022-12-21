In the News: Rob Vischer Named 16th President of University of St. Thomas

Rob Vischer first came to the University of St. Thomas in 2005 as an associate professor of law. He served as the dean of the School of Law for nearly 10 years until his appointment to interim president earlier this year. Earlier this week, Vischer was chosen to lead the university into the future as the full-time president – the 16th in the university's 137-year history.

Below is a snapshot of some of the media coverage following the announcement of Vischer’s appointment to president.

From the Star Tribune:

The University of St. Thomas has about 9,000 students, including both undergraduate and graduate programs. Its undergraduate students come primarily from Minnesota. Vischer said he hopes to maintain the university’s reputation in Minnesota and to expand it elsewhere, in part through its transition into Division I athletics.

From the Pioneer Press:

While serving as dean of the law school over the past decade, Vischer made racial justice a core principle, according to St. Thomas’ website. He said he plans to continue this focus as president of the university.

“How do we connect our students in ongoing work to make society around us more just,” he said of the emphasis on racial justice.

Students need a strong sense of belonging, he said. He cited a phrase Pope Francis has used regarding what the pope calls “the culture of encounter” which refers to “not just seeing, but looking, not just hearing, but listening, not just passing people by but stopping with them…” and “allowing yourself to be moved by compassion.”

From The Catholic Spirit:

Vischer said in a statement that he is “humbled to build on the mission-centered stewardship of our past presidents who stayed true to our mission and focused relentlessly on doing right by our students.”

He said St. Thomas’ mission has “a remarkable capacity to inspire because it calls us to a reality that is bigger than ourselves. I am excited about what we can do together to transform lives and advance the common good.”

From Twin Cities Business magazine: