In the News: Rob Vischer on Faith and Responding to Polarization

Rob Vischer, president of the University of St. Thomas, participated in a Georgetown University panel discussing the role of faith in addressing political polarization and supporting democracy. Vischer pointed to examples from the Twin Cities, where local parishes and community members focused on serving others during times of tension, emphasizing that faith communities can model unity through action rather than ideology.

From the article:

Rob Vischer – president of the University of St. Thomas, which hosts campuses in Saint Paul, Minn., and Minneapolis – said he saw residents and local organizations exemplifying Catholic values despite political polarization.

“You had so many residents of the Twin Cities who stepped up, and parishes and Catholic schools, I think, led the way in this and kept weekly grocery deliveries going for thousands of households,” Vischer said at the event.

“In my time in the circle with folks who were delivering or buying groceries, I never heard anyone ask someone, ‘Well, what’s your view on immigration policy, or what do you think should be required for asylum or how secure should the borders be?’” Vischer added. “None of that. It was serving people.” ...

Vischer said the Catholic Church prioritizes supporting people, not ideological stances.