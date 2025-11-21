In the News: Seth Ketron on Avoiding Social Media Shopping Scams

Seth Ketron, marketing professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, spoke with KSTP about the rise in social media shopping scams and why consumers should be cautious when making holiday purchases online.

From the segment: Retail expert Seth Ketron at the University of St. Thomas said the rise of “micro-influencers” on social media is leading to more people getting duped into making scammy purchases.

“If you have micro or mezzo influencers who have smaller numbers of followers, they seem more like real, down-to-earth people, so that trust factor comes into play a bit more,” Ketron explained. “And then they’re suddenly talking about this wonderful product that works wonders for them and is amazing and, ‘Oh yeah, you can click right here and buy it right now.’”