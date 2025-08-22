In the News: Seth Ketron on New Target CEO

Seth Ketron, assistant professor of marketing at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, spoke to several Twin Cities TV stations about Target CEO Brian Cornell stepping down and the company’s COO succeeding him.

From the KARE 11 story:

Host: The company’s going to get a new CEO next year, but the person has a head start because he’s worked there for 20 years already. The bigger question is: Can he turn the tide of a company that has been on the slide? ...

Seth Ketron is a marketing professor at the University of St. Thomas. He says that getting back to that “Tar-zhay” budget chic image won’t be easy.

Ketron: Hopefully, something that they’re already giving thought to is that they will find supply chain partners that will help them bring that to life sooner rather than later.

From the WCCO-TV story:

It’s one of Minnesota’s most recognizable brands. And after a tumultuous few years, Target is making a major change. The announcement comes as the company deals with big drops in sales and a series of national controversies.

“One of the expectations when a company as large as Target starts to falter a little bit on performance, that’s when you need someone with a completely new perspective to come in,” said Seth Ketron, an assistant professor in the College of Business at the University of St. Thomas.

From the FOX 9 story:

Target has named its new CEO, which was met by a drop in its stock price. Meanwhile, sales have fallen for another quarter. ...

Retail expert Seth Ketron says he’s not surprised how Wall Street reacted to the promotion.