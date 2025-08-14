In the News: Seth Ketron on Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad

Seth Ketron, assistant professor of marketing at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, spoke to FOX 9 on two occasions about a recent American Eagle ad featuring Sydney Sweeney.

From the interviews:

“It’s hard to separate the political from the financial. A lot of millennials (and Gen Z) make decisions on what brands to support based in their values. So you see a lot of brands pouring into things that have been politicized. As far as for what American Eagle was going for, at least it got people to talk about the brand.”

In recent weeks, stunts such as throwing sex toys on WNBA courts and American Eagle’s advertisement featuring Sydney Sweeney’s “great jeans” have been the subject of debate in pop culture.

FOX 9’s All Day is joined by Dr. Seth Ketron, who teaches marketing, brand management and consumer behavior at the University of St. Thomas to learn more insights surrounding the techniques used by companies to keep top of mind.