In the News: Shaherzad Ahmadi on U.S. Iran Conflict

Shaherzad Ahmadi, associate professor of history at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with MPR News about the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran one month into the war. In the conversation with host Catharine Richert, Ahmadi analyzed what has unfolded so far, what may come next, and how recent comments from President Donald Trump could shape transatlantic relations with Europe.

From the interview:

Ahmadi: "My toppling take-aways were; 1) Europe is on its own. 2) Trump's threats to Iran are serious, and that the Islamic Republic needs to be worried about a potential nuclear bomb. Stone age evokes a very serious attack in my mind. 3) He is hedging his bets. He is not sure how he wants to proceed, and he wants to both couch this as a mission accomplished moment; were done, 32 days; and we have 3-4 more weeks, were not sure if we can open the strait of Hormus, maybe it'll open naturally, maybe it won't - but its not our problem. ...