In the News: St. Thomas Exhibit Uses AI to Share Holocaust Survivor Stories

The University of St. Thomas was featured in the Pioneer Press for an interactive Holocaust exhibit that combines artificial intelligence and recorded testimony. The IWitness experience allows visitors to have conversations with survivors, offering a new way to preserve history and expand Holocaust education.

From the article:

While students often learn about the Holocaust through their education, few have spoken with a survivor.

An exhibit at the University of St. Thomas is helping make that possible – virtually.

Through the end of April, the university is hosting an exhibit with technology developed by the USC Shoah Foundation that allows students to interact with recorded testimony of survivors.

With an app developed by the University of St. Thomas, students and other visitors can ask six survivors about their lives and experiences as footage of the survivors is projected in front of them onto the university’s digital visualization wall. With thousands of hours of testimony, and the use of artificial intelligence to search through their recorded responses, visitors can hear about the survivors’ backgrounds, experiences in the Holocaust and life after World War II. ...

In the fall, the university launched a minor in Holocaust and Genocide Studies. The minor explores the “historical, theological, political, and cultural roots of antisemitism, racism, and other forms of extreme hatred that lead to genocide and the mass annihilation of peoples.”