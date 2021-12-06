In the News: St. Thomas men's basketball looks the part in move to Division I

St. Thomas men’s basketball coach Johnny Tauer and his team were the subject of a Star Tribune column. Sports columnist Chip Scoggins points out that the team is holding its own with the switch from Division III to Division I. "Their three D-I wins have been by at least nine points... As a team, the Tommies entered the weekend second nationally in three-pointers made per game at 13.4 and fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.9."

From the article: Their style of offense helps mitigate physical mismatches. Opponents typically have a size advantage, but Tauer said the biggest adjustment in facing players on scholarship is strength and quickness. They are going against higher-caliber athletes than in D-III.

"We can't get into a smashmouth, half-court game," he said.

Tauer's starting frontcourt consists of a player who didn't even play basketball when he enrolled at St. Thomas and a guy who was a freshman backup on the program's JV team two years ago.

Now they're tangling with D-I big men.