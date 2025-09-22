In the News: Students Experience Deep Religious Immersion at ‘Monasticamp’

At “Monasticamp,” a collaboration between Catholic Studies and the Center for Mission at the University of St. Thomas, students spend a day immersed in the rhythm of monastic life. The National Catholic Register wrote about the initiative.

From the story:

While for many students at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, a recent warm September Saturday meant a break from classes, college seminarian Sean Czaplewski and 35 other students spent the day immersed in the rhythm of monastic life.

Between prayers, participants attended Mass celebrated by a Benedictine priest and workshops given by St. Thomas faculty and Benedictine monks and nuns on prayer, illuminated manuscripts, monastic life and vows, social justice, and monastic authors – plus, Gregorian chant. ...

Monasticamp was designed, in part, to give students exposure to an entire monastic day, praying together the distinct periods of prayer in the Liturgy of the Hours, something not always possible for most busy students, including those attending (adjunct faculty member) Kathryn Wehr’s Catholic Studies Department course this fall, The Spirit and Art of the Medieval Monastery.