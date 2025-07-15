In the News: ThreeSixty Journalism Camp Featured on CCX Media

The ThreeSixty Journalism Multimedia Storytelling Institute at the University of St. Thomas was featured on CCX Media with student interviews and an interview with Executive Director Kenzie O'Keefe. The reporter was Emily Haugen '21, a St. Thomas alumna who majored in journalism.

From the story:

“I am just learning more and more every day,” said Muhammad Memon, who decided to do the camp after encouragement from his sister.

Memon, alongside his teammates, is learning to become a reporter. Each team will create a news story, a video package story and social media content from the information they collect throughout the camp. Every day is dedicated to a different part of the reporting process– including news gathering, writing and recording anchor introductions.

The students’ stories are published on the various outlets they’re associated with.

The camp, sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield, allows students to focus on stories about health equity. This year, the overarching theme is about addiction and recovery.

ThreeSixty Executive Director Kenzie O’Keefe said the addiction and recovery theme was highly requested. Ultimately, ThreeSixty’s goal is to educate and diversify journalism.