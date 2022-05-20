In the News: ThreeSixty Journalism Scholarship Recipient Selected

Gwynnevere Vang, a senior at Tartan High School, was selected as the recipient of the ThreeSixty Journalism Scholarship as reported by the Pioneer Press.



From the article: Housed at St. Thomas since 2001, ThreeSixty Journalism launched at the University of Minnesota in 1971 as the Urban Journalism Workshop, providing basic journalism training to Minnesota high school students, particularly low-income teens and teens of color. The program was part of a nationwide effort to increase the presence of people of color in newsrooms in order to better reflect and serve increasingly diverse communities. The Pioneer Press and Star Tribune are active partners.



Vang, in a written statement, said her career goal is to travel the country – if not the world – telling stories about the earth’s natural beauty and environmental movements. She joined ThreeSixty in summer 2020 and remained active with the program during the school year, completing a TV Broadcast Camp and high school journalism classes while contributing to her school’s online newspaper, the Plaid Press.