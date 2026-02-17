In the News: Tyler Schipper on January Inflation Trends

Tyler Schipper, associate professor of economics in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with CNN about the latest Consumer Price Index report showing inflation slowed to 2.4% in January, an eight-month low. Schipper noted that while the headline data may look encouraging to economists, many households still feel squeezed by higher prices, particularly as some core costs and tariff-sensitive goods continue to rise despite broader signs of cooling inflation.

The January CPI report capped off a week of new data that underscored a seemingly incongruent US economy: Consumer spending petered out as debt and meager pay gains weighed, but unexpectedly strong hiring fueled some optimism for the future.