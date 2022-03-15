Economics Professor Tyler Schipper joined KSTP News to discuss the rising gas prices and how they may impact consumers in the future. Schipper explained why gas prices in Minnesota are cheaper than other states, and how the situation in Ukraine is affecting the rising prices.
Watch the interview below:
In the News: Tyler Schipper on Rising Gas Prices
Economics Professor Tyler Schipper joined KSTP News to discuss the rising gas prices and how they may impact consumers in the future. Schipper explained why gas prices in Minnesota are cheaper than other states, and how the situation in Ukraine is affecting the rising prices.