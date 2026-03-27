In the News: Tyler Schipper on the Rise of a K-Shaped Economy

Tyler Schipper, an associate professor of economics at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with Fortune about the growing divide in what economists call a K-shaped economy. Schipper highlights how long-standing structural patterns continue to widen the gap between higher and lower earners.

From the article:

The concept of a bifurcated economy has been baked into American society longer than even the days of Reagan, according to Tyler Schipper, associate professor of economics at the University of St. Thomas.