In the News: Tyler Schipper on the Rise of a K-Shaped Economy

Tyler Schipper, an associate professor of economics at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with Fortune about the growing divide in what economists call a K-shaped economy. Schipper highlights how long-standing structural patterns continue to widen the gap between higher and lower earners.
From the article:
The concept of a bifurcated economy has been baked into American society longer than even the days of Reagan, according to Tyler Schipper, associate professor of economics at the University of St. Thomas.
“There’s this underlying thing that has been true for decades and decades and decades,” Schipper told Fortune. “Number one, lower-income households always struggle more in the economy. They tend to be more impacted by price changes because they’re spending a higher percentage of their income.”