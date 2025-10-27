In the News: University of St. Thomas Opens Lee & Penny Anderson Arena

The University of St. Thomas officially opened the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena on its St. Paul, Minnesota, campus on Oct. 24. The opening attracted coverage from numerous media outlets.

... This arena is a threat to the Gophers and other hockey programs in the state that ended up with players the Gophers didn’t want. This modern facility, nestled in a neighborhood campus environment, is going to draw eyes. Recruits are going to follow. The men’s and women’s programs are going to be a factor.

“We’ve seen some new arenas across the country, and I think you are seeing an investment in hockey at the college level, both women and men,” St. Thomas athletic director Phil Esten said an hour before the first faceoff in arena history.

“For us to be able to do this in the State of Hockey says that St. Thomas is committed to excellence in this sport. It’s something we want to make sure we can compete in in our state.” ...

... Athletics director Phil Esten was all smiles prior to the game, proud of what the athletic department has accomplished and eager to see what tomorrow will bring.

“One of the greatest rewards for me was moving our student-athletes in over the last two or three weeks,” Esten said. “The looks on their faces, the sheer joy that they had in their eyes — It’s been a long journey for them, too. They came to St. Thomas at a time we weren’t eligible for postseason and they took a chance on it, which I greatly appreciate. So the greatest reward has been that.

“Secondly, I would say that, as beautiful as this facility is, it’s more than just bricks and mortar. It’s about the memories we’re going to make here. We’re in the business of building people in personal and professional development, and how we can grow affinity for St. Thomas and make sure people have memories that last lifetimes.” ...

“It started with a vision from Lee & Penny Anderson who donated $75 million to launch the arena fundraising campaign,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Phil Esten.



Esten said the new facility was necessary since they transitioned from Division III to Division I in 2021.

“It’s important that we provide our student-athletes with an experience that’s commensurate with the Division I expectation, and that’s training facilities, therapy facilities, competition facilities,” Esten said.

He said the new arena will alleviate some of the congestion at other venues and will help support 550 student-athletes. ...

It took more than 60 years, but hockey finally returned to the University of St. Thomas campus in St. Paul, Minn., on Friday, when the fourth-year Division I program played its first games in brand-new Lee & Penny Anderson Arena.