In the News: Virgil Wiebe on Federal Judge’s Order Limiting ICE Detentions

A federal judge has ordered the immediate release of lawful refugees detained by ICE in Minnesota. Speaking with KSTP, University of St. Thomas law professor Virgil Wiebe explained that the ruling affirms refugees’ legal right to remain in the United States and bars federal agents from detaining individuals who have not been charged with a crime, outlining what the decision could mean for immigration enforcement moving forward.

From the article:

Groups of protesters and chain link fences surround the Whipple Federal Building, a holding center for ICE detainees.

But now, there’s a legal victory for lawful refugees detained by federal agents.

Now, federal authorities must contact a detainee’s attorney to arrange for someone to pick them up. ...

“They have gone through at least two levels of interviewing abroad,” explains Virgil Wiebe, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas. “Then they’ve been vetted by multiple U.S. agencies to check for criminal background and national security threats.”