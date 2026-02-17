In the News: Virgil Wiebe on the Impact of Operation Metro Surge

Virgil Wiebe, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law and director of the Immigration Law Practice Group, spoke with The Pioneer Press about the conclusion of Operation Metro Surge and the federal government’s claim that the effort achieved its goals. While officials cited more than 4,000 arrests, Wiebe questioned how many detainees were actually deported, how many had no criminal convictions and whether the operation ultimately improved public safety or instead deepened fear and uncertainty within immigrant communities.

From the article:

“Of that 4,000, who knows where all those people are?” said Virgil Wiebe, director of the Immigration Law Practice Group at the University of St. Thomas School of Law.

Given sweeping enforcement that at times seemed targeted and at other times focused on little more than accent and skin color, “I wouldn’t be surprised if DHS doesn’t have a number on how many actually got deported,” Wiebe said. “Sometimes there’s a rhyme and sometimes there’s a reason (for detention), and sometimes there’s not.”

According to the Cato Institute, which reviewed leaked government data, 73% of individuals detained by ICE have no criminal convictions on record, and nearly half had no conviction or pending criminal charges. Only 5% had previously been convicted of a crime of violence.