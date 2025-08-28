In the News: Yohuru Williams About Smithsonian and Museum Funding

Founding Director of the Racial Justice Initiative Yohuru Williams tells CBC News a ‘great deal’ would be lost if what is currently featured in museums like the Smithsonian changed.

“...Museums like Smithsonian do a very good job of correcting the record … The reality is that we've had huge challenges in this nation with regard to economic, social and political inequality. Slavery is a good example of that and telling that history honestly can be a good compass for the nation.”