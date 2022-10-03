John Abraham on Hurricane Ian, Climate Change

Professor John Abraham spoke with KARE-TV on climate change's effects on Hurricane Ian, and how scientists' understanding of severe storms can help communities become more resilient toward them.

From the story: "The storms that we are seeing now are passing over water that is much warmer than it was 20-30 years ago," said John Abraham, a thermal scientist and professor of mechanical engineering at the University of St. Thomas. "The water in the gulf is about 3-4 Celsius — or about 6 Fahrenheit — hotter than it should be."