John Abraham on Hurricane Ian, Climate Change

Posted on

Professor John Abraham spoke with KARE-TV on climate change's effects on Hurricane Ian, and how scientists' understanding of severe storms can help communities become more resilient toward them.

From the story: "The storms that we are seeing now are passing over water that is much warmer than it was 20-30 years ago," said John Abraham, a thermal scientist and professor of mechanical engineering at the University of St. Thomas. "The water in the gulf is about 3-4 Celsius — or about 6 Fahrenheit — hotter than it should be."

But he says our ability to track, collect data and understand these severe storms is also improving our chances of withstanding them.

