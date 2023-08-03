Junior Wide Receiver Becomes First Tommie Preseason All-American in the D-I Era

University of St. Thomas junior and wide receiver Andrew McElroy from Bolingbrook High School in Bolingbrook, Illinois, was selected for the 2023 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team, presented by FCS Ground. He became the first St. Thomas preseason All-American in the D-I era and was the lone student-athlete honored from the Pioneer Football League (PFL).

McElroy garnered Third Team Preseason All-America honors after a breakout sophomore season in 2022. A First Team All-Conference selection in the PFL, McElroy appeared in all 11 games for the Tommies as a wide receiver and kick returner. In 11 games, he accumulated 1,162 all-purpose yards between receptions and kick returns, including 717 receiving yards with seven receiving touchdowns. He was named the PFL Offensive Player of the Week after putting together the conference’s only 300 all-purpose yard game against San Diego on Oct. 29, 2022, and was the only unanimous selection for the All-PFL team at the conclusion of the season.