Largest First-Year Class in St. Thomas History Marches Through the Arches

The skies over St. Paul had a steady drizzle on the morning of the University of St. Thomas’ annual March Through the Arches as first-year students gathered at the edge of the lower quad, adjusting purple shirts and snapping photos with family. Then, a few minutes before the ceremony began, sunlight broke through. It was a fitting sign to mark the start of the Tommie journey for the largest class of first-year students ever in the history of the university.

The Class of 2029 represents 30 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, and more than 60 countries.

International students hold flags representing their countries during March Through The Arches on Sept. 2, 2025.

“There are few moments in our lives that define who we are and who we will be. This moment is one of those,” said Vice President of Enrollment Management Omar Correa. “You are all Tommies … you are the largest class in the history of the University of St. Thomas. Congratulations. I cannot wait to see the impact you will have in this community and in the world.”

Vice President of Enrollment Management Omar Correa at March Through The Arches on Sept. 2, 2025, in St. Paul.

President Rob Vischer told the first-year students, “When you pass through these arches in just a moment, you will become part of an academic community that Archbishop John Ireland began in 1885. You will be part of a community that is rooted in the Catholic intellectual tradition … committed to ensuring that each of you experiences a strong sense of belonging and is empowered and equipped to flourish, and to be a blessing to the broader world.”

Incoming students gather for the annual March Through the Arches event on the St. Paul campus, Sept. 2, 2025.

As the students crossed through the Arches, flanked on the sidelines by family, staff, faculty and friends, applause filled the quad.

“On behalf of the entire student body, welcome home,” Ilham Mohamud, the president of the Undergraduate Student Government, said. “Take a look around. You are all now officially Tommies. Whether you're coming from across the street or across the globe, you belong here.”

Ilham Mohamud is the Undergraduate Student Body President.