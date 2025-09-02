March Through the Arches
Largest First-Year Class in St. Thomas History Marches Through the Arches

Posted on By Sheree Curry

The skies over St. Paul had a steady drizzle on the morning of the University of St. Thomas’ annual March Through the Arches as first-year students gathered at the edge of the lower quad, adjusting purple shirts and snapping photos with family. Then, a few minutes before the ceremony began, sunlight broke through. It was a fitting sign to mark the start of the Tommie journey for the largest class of first-year students ever in the history of the university.

The Class of 2029 represents 30 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, and more than 60 countries. 

International Students
International students hold flags representing their countries during March Through The Arches on Sept. 2, 2025.

“There are few moments in our lives that define who we are and who we will be. This moment is one of those,” said Vice President of Enrollment Management Omar Correa. “You are all Tommies … you are the largest class in the history of the University of St. Thomas. Congratulations. I cannot wait to see the impact you will have in this community and in the world.”

Omar Correa
Vice President of Enrollment Management Omar Correa at March Through The Arches on Sept. 2, 2025, in St. Paul.

President Rob Vischer told the first-year students, “When you pass through these arches in just a moment, you will become part of an academic community that Archbishop John Ireland began in 1885. You will be part of a community that is rooted in the Catholic intellectual tradition … committed to ensuring that each of you experiences a strong sense of belonging and is empowered and equipped to flourish, and to be a blessing to the broader world.” 

Incoming students gather for the annual March Through the Arches event on the St. Paul campus, Sept. 2, 2025.

As the students crossed through the Arches, flanked on the sidelines by family, staff, faculty and friends, applause filled the quad. 

“On behalf of the entire student body, welcome home,” Ilham Mohamud, the president of the Undergraduate Student Government, said. “Take a look around. You are all now officially Tommies. Whether you're coming from across the street or across the globe, you belong here.”

Ilham Mohamud is the Undergraduate Student Body President.
Incoming students gather for the annual March Through the Arches event on the St. Paul campus on September 2, 2025.
Incoming students explore clubs and services at the Student Engagement Fair on Monahan Plaza on August 29, 2025 in St. Paul.
Incoming students explore clubs and services at the Student Engagement Fair on Monahan Plaza on August 29, 2025 in St. Paul.
Students pose for a photo at the Student Engagement Fair on Monahan Plaza on August 29, 2025 in St. Paul.
Incoming students explore clubs and services at the Student Engagement Fair on Monahan Plaza on August 29, 2025 in St. Paul.
Students participate in activities at the Great Tommie Get Together during Welcome Week on August 29, 2025 in St. Paul.
Icebreakers and activities with the Engineering LLC outside of the O'Shaughnessy Science Hall as a part of the Living Learning Community Kick-Off Day during Welcome Week on August 27, 2025 in St. Paul.
March Through The Arches on September 02, 2025 in St. Paul.
March Through The Arches on September 02, 2025 in St. Paul.
March Through The Arches on September 02, 2025 in St. Paul.
March Through The Arches on September 02, 2025 in St. Paul.
March Through The Arches on September 02, 2025 in St. Paul.
March Through The Arches on September 02, 2025 in St. Paul.
President Vischer welcomes family on move-in day
President Vischer and Karen Lange welcome students into the residence halls on move-in day on August 27, 2025 in St. Paul.
Brandon Woller '17 / University of St. Thomas
New Students discover the Academic Resource Fair on Monahan Plaza on August 28, 2025 in St. Paul.
From Welcome Days to March Through the Arches, the St. Paul campus came alive as students, faculty and staff felt the energy of a new academic year. (Photos and video by Mark Brown, Nick Clausen, Brandon Woller '17 / University of St. Thomas)

