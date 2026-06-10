Laurel Potter Receives Grant to Design Spanish Language Course in Theology

Dr. Laurel Potter, assistant professor of theology in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas, has received a $20,000 NetVUE Grant to Individuals for Vocational Exploration to be used during the 2026-2027 academic year. The initiative is administered by the Council of Independent Colleges with generous support from Lilly Endowment Inc.

Potter will redesign a Spanish-language section of an introductory theology course by partnering with Bendita Mezcla, grassroots formation program in Latin America and the Caribbean. Students will engage in a study of liberation theology and the narrative and artistic traditions of the Americas to explore vocation.